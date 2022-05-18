QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

QUIK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 2,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,451. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.16. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

