QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

