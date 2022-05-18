Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QLT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.00).

QLT stock opened at GBX 125.83 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.39.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($124,142.15). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($300,411.43).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

