Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.34)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Quilter has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
