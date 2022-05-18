Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox Acquires 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Neil E. Cox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 104.20% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

