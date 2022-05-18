Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 104.20% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.