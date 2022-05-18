Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 31,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quotient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

