Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $110.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
