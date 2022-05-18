Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.