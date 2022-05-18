Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

Several research firms have commented on RXT. Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.