Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Chairman Howard Bernard Culang Sells 5,982 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $67,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $47,540,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

