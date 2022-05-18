Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 5,980 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $67,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $47,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

