Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RDN stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

