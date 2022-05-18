Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $130.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

RL opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $91.54 and a 12 month high of $140.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

