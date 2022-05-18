Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $673.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

