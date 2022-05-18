Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Erland E. Kailbourne Acquires 1,000 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,861 shares in the company, valued at $147,421.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.60% of Rand Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

