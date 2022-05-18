RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTLLF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS RTLLF traded down $30.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.85. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $517.50 and a one year high of $1,155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $661.39 and its 200-day moving average is $815.16.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

