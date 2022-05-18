RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €670.00 ($697.92) price objective on the stock.

RTLLF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $633.00.

OTCMKTS RTLLF traded down $30.90 on Wednesday, reaching $561.85. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $517.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.16.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

