Raymond James Comments on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$27.54 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

