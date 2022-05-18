Raymond James Comments on Trevali Mining Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.31.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
