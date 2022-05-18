Raymond James Cuts Carbon Streaming (OTC:OFSTF) Price Target to C$15.50

Carbon Streaming (OTC:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
About Carbon Streaming (Get Rating)
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
