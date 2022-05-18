Raymond James Cuts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$6.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

