Raymond James Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.