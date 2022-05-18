Raymond James Weighs in on Skylight Health Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLHG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

