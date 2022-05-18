Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.25 Jun 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a jun 22 dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.
Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.
About Realty Income (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
