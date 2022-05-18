Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.25 Jun 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a jun 22 dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

