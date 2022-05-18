Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) recently:

5/17/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

5/10/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00.

3/31/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dun & Bradstreet is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

DNB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 803.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

