Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SPX (SPXC)

5/13/2022 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/5/2022 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – SPX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 25,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

