Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Albemarle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

5/10/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $300.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $307.00 to $368.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $243.00 to $293.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $279.00.

5/4/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/5/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ALB stock opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 170.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.