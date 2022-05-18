Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00.
- 5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00.
- 5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00.
- 5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00.
- 5/6/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $104.00.
- 5/2/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”
- 3/31/2022 – MasTec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE MTZ traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.04. 765,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,339. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.