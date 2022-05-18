Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):
- 5/9/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.
- 5/8/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Spin Master is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$67.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TOY traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.29. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
