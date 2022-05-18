Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):

5/9/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

5/8/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Spin Master is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

5/6/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

5/5/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

4/18/2022 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TOY traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.29. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

