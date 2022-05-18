Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beauty Health (SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00.

5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $24.00.

5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00.

4/28/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

