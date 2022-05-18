Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beauty Health (SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/12/2022 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “
- 5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $24.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00.
NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
