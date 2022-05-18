Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

