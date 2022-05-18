Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,900 ($72.73). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.18) to GBX 9,300 ($114.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,408 ($78.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £45.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,422.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,019.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

