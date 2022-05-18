REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.
Shares of REE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
