REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of REE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

