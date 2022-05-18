Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 230.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 45,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

