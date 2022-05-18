Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Cut to €162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($306.25) to €313.00 ($326.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.