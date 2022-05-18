RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of RNR opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

