Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPHM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of RPHM opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

