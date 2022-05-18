ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

