Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Short Interest Update

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

