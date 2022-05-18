Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orezone Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

