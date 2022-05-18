Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Priority Technology in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

PRTH opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

