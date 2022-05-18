Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.23.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$127.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.57. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$121.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$180.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

