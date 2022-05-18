Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 18th (ASHTY, BBTVF, BPTH, CCHWF, CMRE, CSCCF, CUBXF, CWBHF, DCCPF, DOCS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 18th:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99).

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46).

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $44.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57).

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 45 to CHF 50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35).

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74).

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $6.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14).

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.00 ($10.42). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.40 to 11.10. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming (OTC:OFSTF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.50.

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.15 to C$0.95.

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10).

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 399 to CHF 346.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 147 ($1.81) to GBX 146 ($1.80).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85).

