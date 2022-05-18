Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 18th (ASHTY, BBTVF, BPTH, CCHWF, CMRE, CSCCF, CUBXF, CWBHF, DCCPF, DOCS)

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 18th:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99).

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46).

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $44.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57).

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 45 to CHF 50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35).

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74).

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $6.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14).

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.00 ($10.42). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.40 to 11.10. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming (OTC:OFSTF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.50.

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.15 to C$0.95.

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10).

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 399 to CHF 346.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 147 ($1.81) to GBX 146 ($1.80).

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85).

