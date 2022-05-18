Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods (LON: ABF):

5/16/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.81) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/11/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($33.28) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON:ABF traded down GBX 58 ($0.71) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,626.50 ($20.05). The stock had a trading volume of 673,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,657.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,845.69. The company has a market cap of £12.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,307.69).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

