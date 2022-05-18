Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hochschild Mining (HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hochschild Mining was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 130 ($1.60).

3/21/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.60 ($2.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £529.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Get Hochschild Mining plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.