Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Joint (JYNT)

5/17/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

5/9/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

5/9/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $40.00.

5/6/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

5/6/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $50.00.

4/30/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 1,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,007. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

