Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

5/4/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $138.00.

4/27/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00.

4/27/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00.

4/19/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00.

3/31/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PII traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,198,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,614,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

