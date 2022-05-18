Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00.

5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$203.00.

5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00.

5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 52-week low of $126.64 and a 52-week high of $174.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.