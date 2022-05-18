Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $158.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $164.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $158.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $150.00.

5/11/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $162.00.

4/22/2022 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00.

4/19/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

3/31/2022 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Electronic Arts Inc alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $5,514,109 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.