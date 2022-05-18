Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: HLTRF) recently:

5/6/2022 – HLS Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – HLS Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

4/28/2022 – HLS Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.50 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – HLS Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$33.00 to C$26.50.

OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

